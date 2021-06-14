LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More live music is headed to Virgin Hotels.
Gary Clark Jr., Lady A, Porter Robinson, Russ, Dropkick Murphys, Rancid, Machine Gun Kelly, Primus, Karol G, Little Big Town are all scheduled to perform at the newly renovated Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas.
“Crafting the initial lineup for The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has been an exciting and rewarding experience as we make the long-awaited return to live music,” said Candace Mandracia, Senior Talent Buyer for AEG Presents Las Vegas. “We’re looking forward to continuing to bring world-class talent to this beautiful and dynamic venue, and we have many more exciting acts to announce soon!”
Tickets for all shows on sale Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m.
The following schedule has been released:
Gary Clark Jr.
- Performance date: Saturday, September 11
- Tickets start at: $39.50
Lady A: What a Song Can Do Tour
- Performance date: Saturday, September 25
- Tickets start at: $49.50
Porter Robinson: Nurture Live North America Tour
- Performance date: Thursday, September 30
- Tickets start at: $39:50
Russ: Tour Before the Tour
- Performance date: Friday, October 8
- Tickets start at: $35.00
Dropkicks Murphys & Rancid: Boston to Berkeley II
- Performance date: Friday, October 15
- Tickets start at $35.00
Machine Gun Kelly: Tickets to my Downfall Fall 2021 Tour
- Performance date: Saturday, October 16
- Tickets start at $39.50
Primus: A Tribute to Kings
- Performance date: Sunday, October 24
- Tickets start at $29.50
Karol G: Bichota Tour
- Performance date: Saturday, November 6
- Tickets start at: $35.00
Little Big Town: Nightfall Tour
- Performance dates: Friday, December 3 & Saturday, December 4
- Tickets start at: $49.50
