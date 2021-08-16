2021 Tribeca Festival - "Biography: KISStory" Premiere

Members of the band Kiss, from left, Tommy Thayer, Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Eric Singer attend the premiere of A&E Network's "Biography: KISStory" during the 20th Tribeca Festival at Battery Park on Friday, June 11, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

 Charles Sykes

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- KISS is coming to Las Vegas!

KISS announced a limited residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Shows will kick off the week of New Year's Eve.

The band has said these shows will mark their final Las Vegas residency.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. A KISS Army Fan Club presale will start Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Caesars Rewards members, as well as Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Zappos customers will have access to a presale on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.

All shows are at 8 p.m. on the following days:

  • Dec. 2021: 29 & 31
  • Jan. 2022: 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
  • Feb. 2022: 2, 4, 5

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

