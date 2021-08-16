LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- KISS is coming to Las Vegas!
KISS announced a limited residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Shows will kick off the week of New Year's Eve.
The band has said these shows will mark their final Las Vegas residency.
Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at ticketmaster.com. A KISS Army Fan Club presale will start Tuesday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m. Caesars Rewards members, as well as Live Nation, Ticketmaster and Zappos customers will have access to a presale on Thursday, Aug. 19 at 10 a.m.
All shows are at 8 p.m. on the following days:
- Dec. 2021: 29 & 31
- Jan. 2022: 1, 19, 21, 22, 26, 28, 29
- Feb. 2022: 2, 4, 5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.