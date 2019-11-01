LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Grammy-award winning artist and TV talk-show host Kelly Clarkson announced her upcoming Las Vegas residency Friday.
Clarkson's residency, titled "Invincible," will start at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in April 2020 and is set to go through September 2020.
“I’ve always loved performing in Las Vegas and the high energy of the crowds there,” Clarkson said in a release. “So many of my musical idols have had, and still have, incredible residencies on The Strip, and I’m so excited to create my own!”
Tickets for the residency go on sale Nov. 8 at 10 a.m.
Citi cardholders will get early access to tickets on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m. Early access for Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program members, and Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers will be Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Here are the following dates for Clarkson's residency:
- April 1, 3, 4, 10, 11
- July 29, 31
- August 1, 5, 7, 8
- September 18, 19, 23, 25, 26
Tickets can be purchased online.
