LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Keith Urban announced five new performance dates in Las Vegas Tuesday morning.
"Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas” will be performed at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace with shows Sept. 17-25.
Keith Urban Live – Las Vegas Sept. performances going on sale are:
September 2021: Sept. 17, 18, 22, 24 and 25
Tickets go on sale Monday, June 7 at 10 a.m. Keith Urban fan club members will get presale access on June 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $69.
