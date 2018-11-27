LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Pop superstar Justin Timberlake won't be bringing sexy back to Las Vegas this week. The singer was scheduled to perform at T-Mobile Arena Saturday as part of his Man of the Woods tour.
The arena's public relations staff issued a statement.
As a result of bruised vocal cords, the Justin Timberlake Man of The Woods concert currently scheduled for this Saturday, December 1st at T-Mobile Arena is postponed.
Fans are advised to hold onto their tickets pending updated show information as they will be honored at the rescheduled event.
Justin Timberlake is sorry for the inconvenience to his fans.
A new date for the postponed show was not announced.
Live Nation released a statement regarding refunds.
All ticket purchasers received an email from AXS this morning and should be directed to such for further information on refunds etc. All refund inquiries should go to original point of purchase.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.