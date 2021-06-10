Justin Bieber In Concert - Atlanta

Justin Bieber performs during the Triller Fight Club Night at Mercedes Benz Stadium on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP)

 Robb Cohen

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Justin Bieber is headed to Las Vegas.

Bieber will perform at Encore Theater on July 9. Bieber is set to perform a variety of his chart-topping hits, including his new album Justice.

Tickets start at $150 plus fees and go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. You can purchase them online or through the Wynn Las Vegas box office at 702-770-9966.

