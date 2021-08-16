LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Journey announced a six-show Las Vegas residency Monday morning.
Journey will play at the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas in six shows from Dec. 1-Dec. 11. The group features co-founder Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda, Randy Jackson, Narada Michael Walden and Jason Derlatka.
“We’re thrilled to be welcoming JOURNEY back to Las Vegas for this brand new residency. They’re such an iconic force and their songs are known and loved world-wide, we can’t wait to welcome their fans back for more unforgettable shows,” senior vice president at AEG Presents Las Vegas Bobby Reynolds said.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 20 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com. Tickets start at $69.50 plus fees.
AEG Presents previously announced that concertgoers will have to show proof of vaccination for shows after Oct. 1.
Dates: December 1, 2, 7, 8, 10, 11, 2021
