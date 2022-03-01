LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Jonas Brothers are coming back to Las Vegas.
The group announced a five-night residency on Tuesday, set for June at Dolby Live at Park MGM. The residency follows up the group's 2021 tour, which also had a stop in Las Vegas.
Shows are set for June 3, 4, 9, 10 and 11.
General tickets go on sale begins Monday, March 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Citi cardmembers and Jonas Brothers fan club members have early access starting Wednesday, March 2 at 10 a.m. Tickets start at $49.
