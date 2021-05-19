62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Show

Nick Jonas, from left, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, of the Jonas Brothers, perform at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Jonas Brothers are headed on tour again, kicking things off in Las Vegas.

The Jonas Brothers will perform at Park Theater Aug. 20 and 21 to kick off the Remember This Tour, which runs through late October. Kelsea Ballerini will also be featured.

The first few stops of the tour, including the Las Vegas shows, go on presale May 24. Other shows go on sale May 27. Tickets can be found online.

