LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Jonas Brothers are headed on tour again, kicking things off in Las Vegas.
The Jonas Brothers will perform at Park Theater Aug. 20 and 21 to kick off the Remember This Tour, which runs through late October. Kelsea Ballerini will also be featured.
Here's to creating a whole bunch of new memories that we'll never forget 😎 Can't wait to see you guys again on the #RememberThisTour!!https://t.co/CjvOnTOi4I pic.twitter.com/pICa2HkkNH— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) May 19, 2021
The first few stops of the tour, including the Las Vegas shows, go on presale May 24. Other shows go on sale May 27. Tickets can be found online.
