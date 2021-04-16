JAZZ IN THE PARK

Jazz in the Park

 (Clark County)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is kicking off the spring season with the return of their Jazz in the Park concert series. 

It will take place every Saturday at the Clark County Government Center's amphitheater from May 8- June 5.

The schedule of artists include:

May 8- Grace Kelly

May 15- Special EFX Allstars featuring Chieli Minucci

May 22- Najee 

May 29- Ottmar Liebert

June 5- Nick Colionne 

Seating for those with picnic baskets and low-back chairs will begin at 5:30 p.m. each week. Performances start at 7 p.m.

WHERE

500 S Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89155

Admission is free, but reservations are required. To reserve tickets visit www.eventbrite.com

Each performance will also be livestreamed on the Clark County Parks and Recreation Facebook page

