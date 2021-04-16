LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County is kicking off the spring season with the return of their Jazz in the Park concert series.
It will take place every Saturday at the Clark County Government Center's amphitheater from May 8- June 5.
The schedule of artists include:
May 8- Grace Kelly
May 15- Special EFX Allstars featuring Chieli Minucci
May 22- Najee
May 29- Ottmar Liebert
June 5- Nick Colionne
Seating for those with picnic baskets and low-back chairs will begin at 5:30 p.m. each week. Performances start at 7 p.m.
WHERE
500 S Grand Central Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89155
Admission is free, but reservations are required. To reserve tickets visit www.eventbrite.com.
Each performance will also be livestreamed on the Clark County Parks and Recreation Facebook page.
