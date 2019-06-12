LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Insomniac announced Tuesday its 2019 lineup of performers for Nocturnal Wonderland including DJ Snake, Alan Walker and Zeds Dead.
The 2-day EDM festival is moving into its 24th year and is returning to Glen Helen Regional Park in San Bernardino, California on Sept. 14-15. It will feature music, art and community spirit in the forested area. Insomniac announced this will be the last time the festival is held at the long-time venue before moving to Southern California in 2020.
Two-day general admission passes start at $119.95 plus fees and will be on sale beginning Thursday, June 13 at 9 a.m. (PST) on NocturnalWonderland.com. Additional camping details and how to purchase car and tent camping packages will be available soon.
Check out the full lineup below:
- Alan Walker
- Bassrush Experience
- Black Tiger Sex Machine
- Bleep Bloop
- Camelphat
- Champagne Drip b2b Zeke Beats
- Chris Lorenzo
- Deadbeats
- Deorro
- DJ Snake
- Dreamers Delight
- Drezo
- Dr. Fresch
- Dustycloud
- Ed Rush & Optical
- Eli Brown
- Eprom
- G Jones
- Ganja White Night
- Gentlemens Club
- Golden Features
- Gray Area
- Huxley Anne
- Hydrah
- Insomniac Records
- Jauz
- JOYRYDE
- Kendoll
- K?D
- Kyle Walker
- Lick
- Loadstar
- LondonBridge
- LTJ Bukem
- Malaa
- Mason Maynard
- MC Dino
- Parliament Art Car (Special Guests)
- Peekaboo
- Redlight
- Sacha Robotti
- Sage Armstrong
- SAYMYNAME
- Schade
- Snakehips
- Solardo
- Steve Darko
- Subtronics
- Sumthin Sumthin
- Taiki Nulight
- Wenzday
- Zeds Dead
- Zomboy
