LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Harry Styles will kick off his 2021 tour in Sin City.
Styles announced Love On Tour will start Sept. 4 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, with special guest Jenny Lewis.
Registration for tickets opens Wednesday at 9 a.m. through Sunday at 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 23.
Styles' team said international tour dates aren't currently possible due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Love On Tour 2021 US Tour Dates:
- 9/4/21: Las Vegas, NV; MGM Grand Garden Arena
- 9/7/21: Denver, CO; Ball Arena
- 9/9/21: San Antonio, TX; AT&T Center
- 9/11/21: Dallas, TX; American Airlines Center
- 9/13/21: Houston, TX; Toyota Center
- 9/15/21: St. Louis, MO; Enterprise Center
- 9/17/21: Philadelphia, PA; Wells Fargo Center
- 9/18/21: Washington, DC; Capital One Arena
- 9/20/21: Detroit, MI; Little Caesars Arena
- 9/22/21: St. Paul, MN; Xcel Energy Center
- 9/24/21: Chicago, IL; United Center
- 9/25/21: Chicago, IL; United Center
- 9/29/21: Nashville, TN; Bridgestone Arena - NEW SHOW
- 10/1/21: Nashville, TN; Bridgestone Arena
- 10/3/21: New York, NY; Madison Square Garden
- 10/4/21: New York, NY; Madison Square Garden
- 10/7/21: Orlando, FL; Amway Center
- 10/8/21: Ft. Lauderdale, FL; BB&T Center
- 10/10/21: Tampa, FL; Amalie Arena
- 10/12/21: Raleigh, NC; PNC Arena
- 10/14/21: Pittsburgh, PA; PPG Paints Arena
- 10/16/21: New York, NY; Madison Square Garden
- 10/18/21: Cleveland, OH; Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- 10/21/21: Uncasville, CT; Mohegan Sun Arena - NEW SHOW
- 10/23/21: Uncasville, CT; Mohegan Sun Arena
- 10/25/21: Boston, MA; TD Garden
- 10/27/21: Atlanta, GA; State Farm Arena
- 10/28/21: Atlanta, GA; State Farm Arena
- 10/30/21: New York, NY; Madison Square Garden
- 10/31/21: New York, NY; Madison Square Garden
- 11/3/21: Milwaukee, WI; Fiserv Forum - NEW SHOW
- 11/7/21: Tacoma, WA; Tacoma Dome
- 11/8/21: Portland, OR; Moda Center
- 11/10/21: Sacramento, CA; Golden 1 Center
- 11/11/21: San Jose, CA; SAP Center
- 11/13/21: Glendale, AZ; Gila River Arena
- 11/15/21: San Diego, CA; Pechanga Arena
- 11/17/21: Los Angeles, CA; The Forum
- 11/19/21: Los Angeles, CA; The Forum
- 11/20/21: Los Angeles, CA; The Forum
