Guns N’ Roses-Atlantic City

FILE - Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. The hard rock band has booked two dates at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City, N.J., Sept. 11 and 12. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

 Jack Plunkett

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Guns N' Roses is coming to Las Vegas.

The iconic rock band will play the first-ever rock concert at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27 as part of its U.S. tour, which kicks off in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH will also be on tour with Guns N' Roses.

Tickets start at $39.50 and will go on sale Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at Gunsnroses.com. A Nigthtrain Fan Club presale will be held from Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. through Friday, June 11 at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

