LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Guns N' Roses is coming to Las Vegas.
The iconic rock band will play the first-ever rock concert at Allegiant Stadium on Friday, Aug. 27 as part of its U.S. tour, which kicks off in Hershey, Pennsylvania.
Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH will also be on tour with Guns N' Roses.
Tickets start at $39.50 and will go on sale Saturday, June 12 at 10 a.m. at Gunsnroses.com. A Nigthtrain Fan Club presale will be held from Wednesday, June 9 at 10 a.m. through Friday, June 11 at 10 p.m.
