LAKE TAHOE (FOX5) -- Celebrity chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is expanding his Hell's Kitchen restaurant to Lake Tahoe.
The multi-Michelin star chef announced on Thursday that the third Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen eatery will be located in the historic Sage Room at Harveys, which was one of Tahoe's first fine dining establishments.
“It’s been a long dream of mine to bring Hell's Kitchen to life and the response to my Hell's Kitchen restaurants in Las Vegas and Dubai has been incredible, and I’m thrilled to bring the third to Lake Tahoe,” Ramsay said. "I absolutely fell in love with this area from the breathtaking views of the lake to the amazing skiing nearby, Lake Tahoe has it all. It’s a perfect location for a third Hell's Kitchen restaurant."
Construction on Hell's Kitchen Lake Tahoe will begin this summer with an expected opening date later this year, according to a news release.
