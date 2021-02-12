LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The lights of the iconic Las Vegas Strip have continued to shine over the last year, but Sin City’s biggest shows have gone dark.
Some top performers decided they've waited long enough. They are bringing art and entertainment back. Friday night they opened their own show.
“For me the stage is everything,” Angelique Janowski said.
It's been nearly a year since Janowski’s last show with Zumanity by Cirque du Soleil. The rhythmic gymnast competed for France and has been performing all her life.
Vladik Miagkostoupov is also determined to return to the stage, a place he's called home as long as he can remember.
“I'm actually a second-generation performer," Miagkostoupov said. "My parents were with the Moscow Circus so when I was born I started travelling with them."
The gymnast and juggler came together with four other performers to find a small venue at Town Square Las Vegas to open the Apero Show.
The Apero Show storyline is all about love. The artists believe getting back on the stage they love, after COVID-19 took it away for nearly a year, will send a strong message.
Janowski said she wants “to bring hope and joy to the people… Las Vegas without the entertainment is not Las Vegas.”
The show will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at aperoshow.com
Spots are still available for Valentine’s Day weekend.
