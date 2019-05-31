It's the PLUR-fect time of year for ravegoers.
Gather your "candy" bracelets and start on your costumes because the Electric Daisy Carnival will return to Las Vegas May 15-17 in 2020.
Passholders can expect to pay between $319-779.
EDC first arrived in the Las Vegas Valley the summer of 2011.
Get your tickets under the Electric Sky here: https://lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com/
