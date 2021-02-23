LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Electric Daisy Carnival 2021 is still a go for late May 2021, according to the event's promoter.
In an Instagram post promoting a music festival in Florida, Pasquale Rotella wrote that the festival at Las Vegas Motor Speedway is still planned for its scheduled dates, May 21-23, 2021.
"There continues to be new developments & we're in constant communication with local officials," Rotella wrote in a comment regarding EDC Las Vegas. "If things change, however, we have backup dates in place & I'll let you know soon."
EDC 2020 was canceled due to gathering restrictions set in place because of the Coronavirus pandemic. Other major music festivals including Coachella and Ultra have already been canceled for 2021.
Tickets for EDC 2021 went on sale in August, and sold out.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.