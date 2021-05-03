Earth Wind & Fire

2019 Kennedy Center Honorees Earth, Wind & Fire members, from left, bassist Verdine White, singer Philip Bailey and percussionist Ralph Johnson arrive at the State Department for the Kennedy Center Honors State Department Dinner on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)

 Kevin Wolf

LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- The music group Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the Venetian for a six-show limited engagement in 2021. 

The shows will be held November 10, 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m. 

Tickets start at $59 and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. They will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or Venetian.com or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.

