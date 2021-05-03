LAS VEGAS (FOX5)- The music group Earth, Wind & Fire will return to the Venetian for a six-show limited engagement in 2021.
The shows will be held November 10, 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $59 and will go on sale to the general public Friday, May 7 at 10 a.m. They will be available to purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or Venetian.com or by calling (702) 414-9000 or (866) 641-7469.
