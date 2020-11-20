LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Donny Osmond will return to the Las Vegas stage as a solo artist in 2021.
Harrah's Las Vegas announced Osmond will launch his first-ever solo multi-year residency on Aug. 31, 2021 in the Harrah's Showroom.
“Donny Osmond has achieved a lifetime of remarkable milestones as an entertainer, including countless memories with us during his 11-year run at Flamingo,” Caesars Entertainment Regional President Gary Selesner said. “We’re thrilled to welcome him to the stage at Harrah’s Las Vegas next summer for an all-new show, and we look forward to sharing many more unforgettable moments with our guests and one of music’s most beloved stars.”
The announcement comes about a year after the curtains closed on Osmond's 11-year residency at Flamingo Las Vegas.
“Las Vegas has been great to me and my family and in many ways, so this feels like a homecoming,” said Osmond. “I am incredibly excited to return to the entertainment capital of the world for my own solo residency at Harrah’s Las Vegas next summer, and I hope my fans are as excited as I am.”
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, Nov. 24 at 10 a.m. with prices starting at $65 online at www.ticketmaster.com/donny.
