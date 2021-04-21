LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle is headlining a stand-up show on the Las Vegas Strip in July.
According to a news release, Dave Chappelle and Friends will be held July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the event will go on sale to the general public Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. PT at AXS.com, the release notes.
Organizers note that the event is a strict no cell phones allowed show. Anyone who brings a cell phone will be required to place it in a locked pouch, the release notes. "Everyone is subject to a pat down and wanding. Anyone caught with a cell phone inside the venue will be immediately ejected," the release states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.