LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Criss Angel's MINDFREAK makes its return to the Planet Hollywood Casino & Resort Wednesday night after a hiatus of 480 days.
MINDFREAK will perform every Wednesday through Sunday at 7 p.m. in the Criss Angel Theater with the first performance set for July 7.
MINDFREAK is a creative and technological show featuring Angel’s ground-breaking illusions and magic, including his signature levitation voted "The Greatest Illusion of All Time."
“I can’t wait to be back in front of my fans, blowing their minds with the most immersive illusion spectacular on the planet,” Angel said about his return to the stage. “We’re ready to welcome back my loyal fans who made MINDFREAK one of the most popular shows in the Entertainment Capital of the World.”
Tickets are on sale and can be purchased at CrissAngel.com or Ticketmaster.com/crissangel.
