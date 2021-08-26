LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The city of Las Vegas announced that it is launching a "Concerts in the Park" series this fall. All concerts are free and open to the public.
All concerts start at 7 p.m. The schedule is as follows:
- Friday, Sept. 3: Laura Shaffer at Bob Baskin Park, 2801 W. Oakey Blvd.
- Saturday, Sept. 18: Mobility in celebration of the United States Air Force’s 74 birthday at Centennial Hills Amphitheatre, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive.
- Friday, Oct. 15: Chadwick Johnson at Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive.
- Saturday, Oct. 30: The Macro-Fi Halloween Block party at Third Street, between Hoover and Gass avenues.
- Saturday, Nov. 13: Cover Lane featuring Carnell “Golden Pipes” Johnson and Lynnae Meyers at Trigono Hills Park, 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway.
- Saturday, Dec. 4: Jazzy Christmas featuring Jazzmin Vocal Band at Bruce Trent Park, 8851 Vegas Drive
According to a release, guests are encouraged to bring low-back chairs and blankets. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.
