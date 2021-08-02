LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Cirque du Soleil is requiring vaccination for all staff prior to reopening.
Staff who are not vaccinated will be required to conduct regular COVID-19 testing and provide their test results.
The company provided the following statement on Monday:
Health and safety is top priority at Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group. As we continue to gradually reopen our shows, a series of protocols have been implemented with regard to COVID-19 in order to keep our artists, employees and audiences safe. In alignment with these new policies, Cirque du Soleil will require for all show staff, artists and technicians to be fully vaccinated prior to reopening. Given the unique nature of our productions and operations, it is imperative that we embark on this process to maintain the continuity of our operations. Artists and employees that are not vaccinated are required to be tested regularly.
