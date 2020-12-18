LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Circus Circus has announced the opening of the new Adventuredome thrill ride NebulaZ.
The new family thrill attraction features four arms rotating in fast intermeshing orbits, giving guests an exhilarating ride.
NebulaZ stands at more than 32-feet tall and circles at top speeds of 14 rotations per minute.
Eight gondolas hold four riders each, allowing 32 guests per cycle.
"The addition of NebulaZ is just what we needed to put The Adventuredome experience over the top," said Shana Gerety, Senior Vice President of Operations at Circus Circus Las Vegas. "Being the first new ride since 2013, we’re excited for our guests to enjoy it as much as we do."
NebulaZ is for thrill seekers of all ages.
Prices for all-day ride passes include the $19.95 Junior Pass for children under 48 inches, and the $39.95 Regular Pass for anyone 48 inches or taller.
All guests and employees entering the Adventuredome are required to wear a mask, and routine disinfecting is done throughout the park.
For more information about the Adventuredome, visit www.circuscircus.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.