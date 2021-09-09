LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One of the hottest shows in town is giving back to our frontline heroes in their own special way.
The Chippendales are reserving 25 pairs of free tickets to every show for frontline workers (doctors, nurses, hospital employees, firefighters and police officers). This deal runs now through Oct. 31.
To take advantage of this offer, first responders simply need to email info@chippendales.com and include the code "1STRESPONDER" in the subject line, as well as proof of employment by including a photo of their work ID.
Offer is limited to one pair of free tickets per employee ID.
