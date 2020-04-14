LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The twice-monthly charity show Mondays Dark will host a live-streamed telethon on April 27 to raise funds for the Las Vegas entertainment community.
The event will be from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Monday, April 27. According to Mondays Dark, the event is partnered with The Actors Fund.
All funds raised will go to the local entertainment community through The Actors Fund including Las Vegas actors, dancers, musicians and crew members whose shows were canceled or suspended amid the pandemic.
“The Actors Fund is not a household name in Las Vegas like it is in Los Angeles and New York, and I hope Mondays Dark can help change that. Whether you work backstage, in wardrobe, dance, sing, act, The Actors Fund can help you,” said host of Mondays Dark, Mark Shunock.
The show will include local Las Vegas entertainers and nationally recognized names including Brad Garrett, Joey Fatone, Dot Marie Jones, Jon Taffer, Clint Holmes, John DiDomenico, cast members from Cirque Du Soleil and others.
A complete list of entertainers will be released in the coming weeks.
The event will be broadcast for free on the Mondays Dark website and their social media platforms. Anyone interested in donating can do so through the Mondays Dark website.
Members of the local entertainment community in need of assistance are asked to visit The Actors Fund website.
