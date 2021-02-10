LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Creating memorable Valentine’s Day cocktails can be much easier than you think. MORE talked to world champion mixologist, Mark Stoddard and he gave the recipe for the ‘Heart of Gold’ cocktail.
Heart of Gold
- 2 Parts Bourbon
- 1 Part fresh squeezed lemon juice
- 1 Part raspberry syrup
- 1 Part Lillet Rose
Combine ingredients in cocktail shaker, add ice and shake well. Strain over ice into cocktail glass.
Garnish with fresh raspberries.
After sharing the recipe with MORE, Stoddard said, “This year is the first Valentine’s Day where you have more take-out options. Support your local bars and restaurants and consider ordering some delicious food and drinks to-go for Valentine’s Day.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.