LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The cast of Netflix's popular docuseries Cheer will be going on tour, including a stop in Las Vegas.
Top athletes from Navarro College and Trinity Valley Community College, the two junior colleges featured in the show, will perform championship routines in Cheer Live, a tour across the North America.
The tour will make its Las Vegas stop at Michelob Ultra Arena at Mandalay Bay on Saturday, June 4.
The cast includes Navarro coach Monica Aldama and cheerleaders Morgan Simianer, Gabi Butler, Angel Rice, Dee Joseph, Maddy Brum, Gillian Rupert, Cassadee Dunlap and more to be announced. The tour promises never-before-seen stunts and stage performances.
“I’m so excited to cheer again and to have the feeling of performing and going on tour,” Simianer said in a news release. “We are all coming together without the competitions and pressure — It’s going to be so fun! I want all of the cheerleaders to see this and think, that can be me one day.”
Presale tickets are available Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. through Feb. 3 at 10 p.m. Tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. For groups of ten or more, visit cheertourofficial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.