LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- On Dec. 26, Brad Garrett's Comedy Club at MGM Grand will reopen to the public with two nightly shows.
"Legendary comedians and the next generation of comics will entertain fans in the place they call home in Las Vegas," according to a release sent Friday.
However, Garrett will not be performing himself until further notice.
Under current Nevada COVID-19 restrictions, the club can operate with a 50-person maximum capacity. Guests will be seated at least 25 feet away from performers, with six feet between parties, MGM said.
Shows will be held 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. nightly.
"MGM Resorts spent months developing and implementing its comprehensive Seven Point Safety Plan and its Meeting and Conventions: 'Convene with Confidence' program, which outline the company’s approach to protecting the health and safety of guests and employees," a release stated.
The "multi-layered" plan involves sanitation stations, minimized touch points and ample safety guidelines like masking and social distancing.
LINEUP (Holiday Schedule)
December 26 – January 2; 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
Effective January 3
Sunday/Wednesday/Thursday
- one (1) show at 8 p.m.Friday/Saturday –
- two (2) shows at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
- Dark Mondays/Tuesdays
TICKET INFO
or Call (800) 929-1111.
NOTE: Guests must be 21 years of age or older.
