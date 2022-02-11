LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Dam Short Film Festival, traditionally held in Boulder City each February, is once again being held virtually.
The Dam Short Film Festival runs from Feb. 10-14. There are 23 programs in total. Tickets are available for individual films and passes are available to see them all.
The festival was founded in 2003 by Lee and Anita Lanier. They both developed a love of short films while traveling to numerous film festivals in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. Lee worked in film production and computer animation since 1989 and directed a half-dozen short films.
More information on the festival can be found on its website.
