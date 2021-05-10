LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas attraction was named the best immersive art experience in the U.S.
AREA15 ranked no. 1 on USA Today's Readers' Choice list for Best Immersive Art Experience. Industry experts picked the initial nominees which were then voted on by readers.
“We are incredibly honored to hold the title of the Best Immersive Art Experience in North America,” AREA15 CEO Winston Fisher said. “We are proud to introduce the world to something truly disruptive and extraordinary.”
Here were the ten best immersive art experiences, voted on by readers:
- AREA15 - Las Vegas, Nevada
- Wonderspaces Arizona – Scottsdale, Arizona
- Seismique – Houston, Texas
- Prismajic – Denver, Colorado
- WNDR Museum – Chicago, Illinois
- House of Eternal Return – Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Otherworld – Columbus, Ohio
- ARTECHOUSE – Miami, Florida
- Factory Obscura – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- City Museum – St. Louis, Missouri
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.