LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- America's Got Talent will soon get its own production on the Las Vegas Strip.
America's Got Talent Las Vegas LIVE will debut at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on Nov. 4. The show will perform twice a night, five nights a week at Luxor Theater and will feature acts from the popular TV show.
“Ever since we launched America’s Got Talent, it’s always been my dream to have America’s Got Talent LIVE in Las Vegas," AGT creator and executive producer Simon Cowell said. "I am beyond thrilled that this is now going to happen. And extremely proud to be working with MGM and to have the Luxor Hotel as our home."
The 75-minute show will feature a wide array of acts from magicians to vocalists to acrobats, all performed by show alumni.
“‘America’s Got Talent’ is one of the entertainment industry’s most established and successful brands,” Luxor president Chuck Bowling said. “A partnership with Fremantle and the Syco Entertainment team led by the brilliant Simon Cowell to reinvigorate live entertainment in the Entertainment Capital of the World feels meant to be.”
The show's cast will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets start at $49 and are on sale at mgmresorts.com, luxor.com and AGTVegasLive.com, or can be purchased at any MGM Resorts International box office.
