LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- WWE announced Saturday that SummerSlam will be held at Allegiant Stadium on August 21.
This will mark the first time the event will be held at an NFL stadium. The event will also be one of the first full-capacity sporting events at the Las Vegas stadium.
Tickets go on sale Friday, June 18. Fans can register for presale at this link.
The race is on to this summer’s biggest event. ☀️ #SummerSlam heads to @AllegiantStadm in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Aug. 21 streaming LIVE at 8E/5P exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/F3b75bRa3d— WWE (@WWE) June 5, 2021
“Coming out of the pandemic, it was important to us to have a big event like SummerSlam in Las Vegas. We expect to deliver a great night of sports entertainment for the people of the city and a boost in foot traffic for the casinos and local businesses,” said Nick Khan, WWE President & Chief Revenue Officer and Las Vegas native, in a media statement.
Raiders President Marc Badain said the team looks forward to the event and "a full schedule of events and entertainment to come at Allegiant Stadium.”
SummerSlam will stream live on Peacock in the U.S. on Saturday, August 21 at 5 p.m. PT and on WWE Network elsewhere.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.