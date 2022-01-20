LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Adele announced on Thursday that all dates of her Las Vegas Strip residency will be rescheduled.
The singer shared that her show has been "absolutely destroyed" by delivery delays. In addition, she said that half of her team has COVID-19.
All dates will be rescheduledMore info coming soon💔 pic.twitter.com/k0A4lXhW5l— Adele (@Adele) January 20, 2022
Adele was set to kick off her highly-anticipated residency on Friday at Caesars Palace.
January 21, 2022
In a tearful apology video posted across all of her social media pages, the singer did not share new dates. However, the posts did state that "all dates will be rescheduled. More info coming soon."
(1) comment
Not that I would have gone to begin with, but now I definitely wouldn't go. Fkn nonsense.
