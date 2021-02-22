LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- More shows are returning to the Las Vegas Strip.
Absinthe at Caesars Palace will return March 17, the show announced Monday. The show will run Wednesday through Sunday with shows at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.
“After being shuttered for nearly a year, we are thrilled to retake our place on the stage in the Entertainment Capital of the World,” said Ross Mollison, Impresario Extraordinaire of Spiegelworld. “I couldn’t be happier to get Absinthe back onstage and all of our wonderfully talented artists and crew back to work.”
Absinthe said the following protocols will be followed for the safe return of the show:
- Reduced audience capacity in parties of two to six at sufficiently distanced cabaret tables spaced 25 feet away from the performers’ main stage.
- Upon arrival, guests are asked to participate in a brief verbal health screening and no-contact temperature check before being ushered to their color-coded pod in the outdoor courtyard. Audiences are brought in and out of the venue by color section to avoid congestion at entrances and exits.
- Masks are required to be worn by all artists, staff, and patrons while indoors and outdoors. Guests may briefly remove their mask while actively drinking but are otherwise asked to keep their face covering on.
- A cashless, QR code-based cocktail service eliminates lines at the bar.
- Seating areas and all frequently touched surfaces will be sanitized before and after every performance.
Absinthe will also offer VIP tables with lots of room. The $1,000 table for two will be in the Impresario's Reserve section.
Tickets start at $149 and are on sale at Spiegelworld.com.
