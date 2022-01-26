LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Palace announced five new shows for Keith Urban, shows that seemingly replace five Adele shows that were postponed due to COVID-19 issues.
In a tearful video, Adele announced Jan. 20 that all shows for her Las Vegas residency would be postponed due to multiple COVID-19-related issues. She made the announcement the day before her first scheduled show and the Colosseum.
Caesars Palace announced new Keith Urban shows on Tuesday for March 25, 26 and 30, and April 1 and 2. March 25, 26 and April 1 and 2 were previously announced for 'Weekends with Adele' shows.
VEGAS !!!!! We’re coming BACK to the @ColosseumatCP ! See you SO soon 🔥 March 25 - April 2Phoenix Club presale begins Wed. January 26 @ 10am PTGeneral on sale begins Mon. January 31 @ 10am PTTickets & info at https://t.co/azMXucdjv0 ! pic.twitter.com/vC3MXmPX8y— Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 25, 2022
Caesars and Adele have yet to announce when the shows will be rescheduled. Caesars had previously announced that Keith Urban would perform during Memorial Day weekend.
Tickets for Keith Urban's new shows go on sale to the public Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.