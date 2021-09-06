LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas entertainer Kelly Clinton is bringing a new show to The Nevada Room starting this week.
"The Sit In" with Kelly Clinton will be held on Thursdays from 7 to 10 p.m. starting Sept. 9 at the showroom at 953 E. Sahara Ave.
“Kelly begins her Thursday night residency at The Nevada Room Showroom with her very own brand of charisma. Her new show, The ‘Sit In,’ is going to be a delightful variety of music and humor,” said Tom Michel, president of the venue, in a written statement. “Of course, with Kelly, you can always expect surprises. She’s a kaleidoscope of talent, a staple of the Las Vegas entertainment community, and we are honored to have her at The Nevada Room.”
Clinton's show will invite audience members and special guest performers to sit in while she performs. The format will be familiar to fans of Clinton's previous show the Bootlegger Italian Bistro.
During the show, the showroom will offer an a la carte menu by Executive Chef and Owner David James Robinson, as well as specialty cocktails and an assortment of wine, beer and spirits.
