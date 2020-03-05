Live-Nation-ENRIQUE-IGLESIAS-RICKY-MARTIN

Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin (Live Nation)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum artists Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are bringing their North American arena tour to Las Vegas.

The tour will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com, according to a news release.

