LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- GRAMMY Award-winning, multi-platinum artists Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin are bringing their North American arena tour to Las Vegas.
The tour will make a stop in Las Vegas on Saturday, Sept. 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.
Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Thursday, March 12 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com, according to a news release.
#US & #CANADA!!! Excited to announce that I’m going on tour with @ricky_martin & @SebastianYatra!!! An exclusive fan pre-sale will be March 11th at 10AM. The password is “EI2020” Don’t miss it!!! #EnriqueRickyTour https://t.co/E2sphTS5j3 pic.twitter.com/oKnpjczLtS— Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) March 4, 2020
