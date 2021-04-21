LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Virgin Hotels Las Vegas has announced the opening of its new beach club.
Élia Beach Club will welcome guests starting June 10.
The Mykonos-inspired decor and ambiance will transport them to an international paradise, and there will be DJs, bands and singers who will perform on its stage.
The setup includes outdoor cabanas and beds to ensure a relaxing, safe and socially-distanced experience.
“Élia Beach Club will serve as the ultimate haven for guests as Vegas’ premiere beach club and will offer an unparalleled experience unlike anything else in the Las Vegas resort corridor,” said Richard “Boz” Bosworth, President & CEO of JC Hospitality and owner of Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. “As part of the integrated resort model, the outdoor pool experience was one of our top priorities."
Elia Beach Club will open in partnership with nightlife leaders Mio Danilovic, Jason “JROC” Craig and Michael Fuller who will operate the venue.
Élia Beach Club will initially be open Thursday – Sunday from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 a.m.
