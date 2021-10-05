LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An iconic casino in downtown Las Vegas will celebrate its 80 years in November.
According to a news release, the El Cortez will celebrate its 80th birthday with a $25 million renovation and a fireworks show on Nov. 6.
The celebrate its 80th anniversary as the longest continuously running hotel and casino in downtown.
The release notes that the El Cortez is the only casino listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
Built in 1941, the El Cortez was fowntown Las Vegas’ first major resort with 59 rooms designed in a Spanish Ranch theme. Those original rooms can still be rented today in the Vintage tower with stairway access from the casino floor, the property notes.
The property has had several owners over the years, including a few mobsters.
According to the release, in 1945, the El Cortez was sold to Gus Greenbaum, Meyer Lansky, Moe Sedway, and Bugsy Siegel, who purchased the property for $600,000. Geoff Schumacker from the Mob Museum has confirmed that El Cortez was the first hotel casino in Las Vegas to be owned by the Mob, the release says.
In 1963, El Cortez was purchased by Las Vegas icon, Jackie Gaughan, who maintained ownership of the hotel & casino for five decades and resided at the hotel until his death in 2014.
According to the release, "Gaughan’s residence at the hotel is a time-capsule, with much of the suite preserved as it was since the 1980s. With its pale pink-and-gold interior, dramatic lighting, statement furniture pieces, and more, the Jackie Gaughan Suite transports guests into a different era reminiscent of Vegas in the 1980s."
The luxury suite is a hidden gem, located on El Cortez’s 15th floor and is available to book by special request only, the property notes.
In 2008, Gaughan sold the property to his long-time family friend, partner and gaming pioneer, Kenny Epstein.
Epstein, also celebrated his 80th birthday this year, and his daughters, Alexandra Epstein-Gudai and Katie Epstein-Fine, are the family credited with keeping the downtown landmark relevant, while still honoring its past, the company said.
As part of the festivities, on Nov. 6, Las Vegas’ Mayor Goodman will kick off El Cortez's celebration with a speech followed by a fireworks show at 9 p.m.
