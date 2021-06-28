LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Comedian Eddie Griffin is getting ready to resume his hilarious Las Vegas residency.
The Eddie Griffin Experience will begin performances at the Sahara on July 26 with shows Monday through Wednesday at 8 p.m.
Griffin, like many of our performers, had to push pause on his residency due to the pandemic.
Tickets for the new shows start at $49 and are now on sale at eddiegriffin.com.
