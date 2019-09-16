Las Vegas (FOX5) -- Tickets for the Electric Daisy Carnival 2020, are set to go on sale Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Insomniac has announced that the world’s largest dance music festival will return for its 10th annual celebration at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, May 15 – 17, 2020. For three nights, concert-goers will travel from around the world to celebrate this milestone year, surrounded by fully immersive stage designs throughout the expansive festival grounds.
Check out the EDC Las Vegas 2020 announcement here:
Early ticket sales are available during the Early Owl pricing window, available until 11:59 p.m. PST on Friday, Sept. 20. That includes the following passes and prices:
- GA Experience Pass for $339 plus taxes and fees
- GA+Experience Pass for $519 plus taxes and fees
- VIP Experience Pass for $779 plus taxes and fees
Guests can also reserve tickets to the 2020 edition of EDC Las Vegas on layaway for a deposit of just $20 for all pass types.
Regular general admission passes for the public go on sale Friday, Sept. 20 at 9 a.m. (PST) They can be purchased at lasvegas.electricdaisycarnival.com/tickets.
