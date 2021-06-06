LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas is officially set for Friday, Oct. 22 through Sunday, Oct. 24 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.
The lineup was announced along with the dates, which will mark 10 years in Las Vegas and 25 years as the festival brand.
Thanks to all the Headliners who helped put the puzzle together today...couldn’t have done this without YOU!😜❤️🧩 Can’t wait to see you ALL on the Dance Floor!🎡🙌 #EDCLV2021 #kineticZEN@edc_lasvegas pic.twitter.com/VyZSJSl0oX— Pasquale Rotella (@PasqualeRotella) June 7, 2021
Passes for the festival are sold out, according to a media release from Insomniac. Anyone 18+ interested in going can join a waitlist here.
The lineup is led by Tiesto, Alesso, The Chainsmokers, Deadmau5, Diplo and more.
See the full lineup below:
- 12th Planet b2b SayMyName
- 12th Planet (throwback set)
- 1788-L
- 3LAU
- Abraxis
- AC Slater
- Adaro
- Adin
- Afrojack b2b R3HAB
- Ahmed Romel
- Alan Walker
- Alessandra Roncone
- Alesso
- Alison Wonderland
- ALPHA 9
- Aly & Fila
- Andrew Bayer
- Andrew Rayel
- Anna Lunoe
- ARMNHMR
- ARTBAT
- Arty
- ATliens
- Atmozfears
- Audien
- AudioFreq
- Avision
- Bellecour
- Benny Benassi
- BIJOU
- Biscits
- Black Coffee
- Black V Neck
- Blanke
- Bleu Clair
- BLOND:ISH
- Blossom
- Borgore
- Born Dirty
- BT
- Casmalia
- The Chainsmokers
- Charlotte de Witte
- Ciaran McAuley
- CID
- Claptone
- Code Black
- Cosmic Gate
- Crime Family b2b blvck jesus b2b WSHNGTN
- Cut Snake
- Da Tweekaz
- Dabin
- Darksiderz b2b Mrotek
- deadmau5
- Declan James
- Delta Heavy b2b Loadstar
- DEVAULT
- Dieselboy
- Dillinja
- Dimension
- Diplo
- Diplo b2b Lee Foss
- DJ Diesel
- DJ Snake
- Dom Dolla
- Dombresky
- Don Diablo
- Dr Phunk
- Dr. Fresch
- Dubfire b3b Nicole Moudaber b3b Paco Osuna
- Duke Dumont
- Dustycloud
- Elephante
- Eli Brown
- Enrico Sangiouliano
- Eric Prydz
- Excision
- Excision (detox set)
- Fallen b2b Richter
- Fatum
- Ferry Corsten
- Flosstradamus
- Frank Walker
- Fury
- Gammer
- Gammer b2 K?D
- Ganesh
- Ganja White Night
- Geo
- GG Magree
- Ghastly
- Grum
- Gryffin (DJ set)
- Gunz For Hire
- Habstrakt
- Haliene (live)
- Herobust b2b Spag Heddy
- Ilan Bluestone
- Illuminize
- Infected Mushroom
- J. Worra
- Jason Ross
- Jauz
- Jauz b2b Peekaboo
- Jaytech
- Jerome Isma-Ae
- John Summit
- Jorza
- JOYRYDE (all DNB set)
- Junkie Kid
- Kai Tracid
- Kaivon
- Kaskade
- Kayzo b2b Knife Party
- Khromata
- Kill Script
- Kloud
- Knife Party
- KSHMR
- Kygo
- Lady Faith
- Lane 8
- Le Youth
- Lee Foss
- Lil Texas
- Liquid Stranger
- Loco Dice
- Lost Kings
- Loud Luxury
- Louis The Child
- LP Giobbi
- Lucii
- Luke Andy
- Maceo Plex
- Mad Dog
- Maduk
- Malaa
- Marauda
- Markus Schulz
- Martin Garrix
- Mathame
- Maroda
- MC Dino
- Meduza
- Michael Bibi
- Midnight Tyrannosaurus
- Mob Tactics b2b Prolix
- Modestep
- Moore Kismet
- Morelia
- Mr. Brooks
- Muzz
- NGHTMRE
- Nicky Romero
- Nina Kraviz
- Nitti Gritti
- Noisecontrollers
- Noize Suppressor
- Noizu
- Oliver Heldens
- OMNOM
- Patrick Topping
- Paul Oakenfold
- Paul van Dyk
- Peekaboo
- Pendulum Trinity
- Phantoms
- Qrion
- Ran-D
- Reality Test
- Reinier Zonneveld (live)
- Rezz
- Rob Gee
- Sage Armstrong
- Said The Sky
- SayMyName (hardstyle set)
- Seven Lions
- Shei
- Shiverz
- SIDEPIECE
- Sita Abellan
- SLANDER
- SLANDER b2b Said The Sky
- Snakehips
- Solardo
- Solardo b2b Vintage Culture
- Soren
- Sub Zero Projects
- Subtronics
- Sullivan King
- Sunny Lax
- Svdden Death Presents VOYD
- Tchami
- Testpilot
- The Martinez Brothers
- The Prophet
- Throttle
- Tiësto
- Timmy Trumpet
- TOKiMONSTA
- Toneshifterz
- Tony Romera
- Trice
- Troyboi
- Tsuruda
- Tweekacore
- Tyeguys
- Vini Vici
- Vintage Culture
- VNSSA
- Walker & Royce
- Water Spirit
- Wax Motif
- Westend
- Whethan
- Wildstylez
- William Black
- Wooli
- Wuki
- Z-Trip
- Zedd
- Zhu
- Zomboy
Keep EDC out of LAs Vegas!!! It is a immoral event that costs kids their lives every year! If it weren't for the virus we may have lost more to the event! EDC is the new virus along with same sex agenda groups!!!
