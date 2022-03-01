LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Organizers of the Life is Beautiful festival in downtown Las Vegas announced that early bird tickets for the upcoming event will go on sale Thursday.
According to a news release, early bird tickets for Life is Beautiful 2022 will go on sale March 3 at 10 a.m.
Organizers note that last year's event sold out in "record time."
The event is set to take place Sept. 16-18 in downtown Las Vegas.
Life is Beautiful says layaway ticket options will be available starting at $75 for GA, $132 for VIP, and $230 for VIP+. Splitting the cost into monthly installments, each subsequent payment will be charged automatically to the card used for the original purchase, the release states.
As part of the three-day event, 18 blocks in downtown will be filled "with top talent in music and art, world-renowned culinary offerings, hilarious comedy acts and more."
Early Bird Ticket Pricing:
- General Admission (GA) Tickets: $345 + taxes and fees
- VIP Tickets: $755 + taxes and fees
- VIP+ Tickets: $1,495 + taxes and fees
- All-In Tickets: $2,995 + taxes and fees
Tickets can be purchased HERE.
Since 2013, organizers say Life is Beautiful has contributed over $350 million of economic impact and cultural capital to the area by welcoming 170,000 attendees to the streets of downtown Las Vegas every year.
