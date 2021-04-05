LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- It's the circus event that's unlike any other you've ever seen.
Cirque Mechanics presents Drive-N-Dine Circus, an event that features several Las Vegas-based performers who will be putting on a COVID-safe live show at Bear's Best golf course for three days.
Performances will be April 15-17, with showtimes on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., and two performances on Saturday 6:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Cirque Mechanics will be presenting a version of one of their most popular touring shows titled, "Pedal Punk, A Rowdy Circus Where the Mischief Is On Wheels."
Families can enjoy the outdoor show in a golf cart along with popcorn, hot dogs and burgers.
Tickets start at $55, and children 3 and under get to watch for free. A portion of the proceeds will benefit local at-risk youth.
To purchase tickets and for more information, visit cirquemechanics.com/drive-n-dine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.