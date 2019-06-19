LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Madame Tussauds Las Vegas is gifting Drake fans with the opportunity to see his own wax figure.
The location just unveiled its wax figure of the Champagne Papi on a set that looks just like the one used in his "Hotline Bling" music video. The figure is wearing an OVO sweatshirt, jeans, Timberlands and even a Rolex!
The set, designed by artist James Turrell, is full of colorful visuals and of course delivers some great beats to get fans in their feelings.
The Drake experience is now officially open at Madame Tussauds Las Vegas located at The Venetian.
For more information, visit www.madametussauds.com.
If you'd like to see the real Drake perform in Vegas, he's announced a concert at XS Nightclub at The Wynn as part of his residency there on Sept. 14.
Tickets for that concert can be found at here.
