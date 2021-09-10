LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown Summerlin has announced that its "Parade of Mischief" will return for the Halloween season.
According to a news release, the outdoor mall's family-friendly parade will fill the streets of Downtown Summerlin with "mischievous mayhem" every Friday and Saturday night in October starting at 7 p.m.
The event is free, open to the public and takes place along Park Centre Drive.
“Parade of Mischief was a fan favorite in 2019 and we are thrilled to welcome it back this year,” said Halee Mason, marketing director, Downtown Summerlin. “The parade will feature an all-star line-up of local youth including dancing zombies, ghosts, witches, wizards, wild creatures, a rockin’ dead skeleton band and more.”
Organizers also shared that Dynamic Productions and Dance Dynamics will perform “The Addams Family a New Musical” live on The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin Oct. 28 - 31.
"Enjoy this spooky family-friendly musical theater production of acting, singing and dancing by local performers ages 12+. All showings are free and open to the public," the release states. Visit ddshowtickets.com for details.
