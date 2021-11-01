LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ready to get in the holiday spirit? Downtown Summerlin announced it will kick out the season on Friday, Nov. 12 with the arrival of Santa Claus and the return of its beloved ice rink.
According to a news release, starting the following weekend, the mall's free Holiday Parade will return after a one-year hiatus, running every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19 – Dec. 18.
"This magical tradition, complete with lively holiday music, snow, dancers, and Santa, runs along Park Centre Drive and includes a new Nutcracker-inspired float this year," the release states.
According to Downtown Summerlin, Santa Claus’ Chalet, located in the Macy’s Promenade, will be open daily through Dec. 24. Photo packages start at $39.99. Santa offers photos with pets on Tuesdays through Dec. 21 between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m, the release notes.
Kids can also drop off letters to Santa and for every letter received, Downtown Summerlin will donate $1 to Goodie Two Shoes.
At the mall's ice rink, dubbed Rock Rink, skate rentals start at $16 and all ages are welcome. Hours vary, and appointments are required so check the website for details.
The mall's festive holiday train runs from Nov. 19 – Jan. 17. Rides are $4 per person (adults and kids).
On Dec. 1, Downtown Summerlin will partner with Jewish Nevada to host a one-night Hanukkah celebration that includes the lighting of the Menorah, family skate night, entertainment, kids’ activities and hot cocoa with lite bites, according to the release.
For more information on Downtown Summerlin's holiday offerings, visit: summerlin.com/downtown-summerlin
