UPDATE: This weekend's Lost in Dreams music festival will require attendees to provide proof of at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or negative PCR test at admission.
"Insomniac and Downtown Las Vegas Events Center will be enforcing several COVID-19 requirements to ensure fan safety," said a release from Insomniac on Tuesday.
Insomniac is requiring proof of at least one vaccine dose or a negative PCR test taken 72 hours or less prior to the show.
The festival will take place Saturday through Sunday, Sept. 4-5 at 5:30 p.m. to 2 a.m. each day at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center.
ORIGINAL STORY (JUNE 1): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Insomniac has announced the dates for the first-ever Lost In Dreams music festival to be held in downtown Las Vegas in September.
According to a news release, the Lost in Dreams music festival will be held at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center Sept. 4-5. The two-day event will take place across three stages.
"Lost In Dreams will take attendees on a journey through their wildest dreams, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy," organizers said in the release.
Insomniac says the event "will showcase a new world of future bass, melodic dubstep, and vocal driven dance music on display from an all-star lineup of producers across the genres."
A flyer for the event notes that it is open to attendees age 18 and over. The regular on sale for GA and VIP festival tickets will begin Friday, June 4 at 12 p.m. PT at lostindreamsfestival.com.
