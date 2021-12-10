LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Laundry Room on Saturday will honor downtown Las Vegas legend Tony Hsieh with a night of remembrance and tribute cocktails.
For one night only, The Laundry Room will offer an exclusive cocktail menu featuring Hsieh’s favorite Italian liquor, fernet. Guests can join in toasting to Hsieh with one of the many fernet-cocktails.
Hsieh, who passed away unexpectedly in November 2020, is remembered as a visionary who revitalized Las Vegas’ downtown into a tech hub and entertainment destination.
For more information on Laundry Room and A Laundry Room Hat Tip to Tony Hsieh, visit www.laundryroomlv.com.
